Coast Guard silver medal sales top 13,000 on first day

The medal’s obverse design depicts a Coast Guard national security cutter at full throttle, speeding head-on toward the viewer. The reverse depicts a life preserver ring and the racing stripe mark found on almost all Coast Guard craft.

First-day sales Sept. 26 by the United States Mint for the U.S. Coast Guard 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal reached 13,035 medals at $65 each.

The numismatic product has no mintage or ordering restrictions, as it is part of the bureau’s ongoing medals portfolio.

The medal’s obverse design depicts a Coast Guard national security cutter at full throttle, speeding head-on toward the viewer. The inscriptions U.S. COAST GUARD, and the Coast Guard motto SEMPER PARATUS (Always Ready) are arced around the upper border.

The hull number 733 identifies the cutter as the Hamilton, named for Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first secretary of the Treasury.

The obverse design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Richard Masters and sculpted by now-retired U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso.

The medal’s reverse was designed by AIP designer Thomas Hipschen and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

The reverse depicts two iconic symbols of the Coast Guard, a life preserver ring and the racing stripe mark found on almost all Coast Guard craft.

The racing stripes have the traditional heraldic hatching to indicate color: horizontal lines indicating the color blue and vertical lines indicating red.

The Coast Guard emblem, which is part of the racing stripe mark, is also in the center.