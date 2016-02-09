Selma march congressional gold medal presentation set
- Published: Feb 9, 2016, 5 AM
Collectors and others will have to wait until Feb. 24 to see what designs were selected for the obverse and reverse of the congressional gold medal honoring the Foot Soldiers of the Civil Rights marches in 1965 from Selma to Montgomery, Ala.
Feb. 24 is the date set aside by Congress for the use of Emancipation Hall in the Capitol Visitor Center for the official presentation of the gold medal. The House and Senate passed a concurrent resolution Feb. 4 reserving the location for the medal presentation ceremony.
The marches, in protest of the denial of the marchers' right to vote, served as a catalyst to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Connect with Coin World:
Following the official presentation of the gold medal, the medal, according to the authorizing act, "shall be given to the Selma Interpretative [sic] Center in Selma, Alabama, where it shall be available for display or temporary loan to be displayed elsewhere, as appropriate."
The authorizing act for the gold medal, Public Law 114-5, provides the Treasury secretary, at his discretion, the authority to direct the U.S. Mint to strike and issue 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal for sale to the public. Current pricing for bronze duplicates of congressional gold medal is $39.95 for the 3-inch medal and $6.95 for the 1.5-inch medal.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction