The U.S. Mint is including a West Mint-struck 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin as a bonus with each 2020-S Silver Proof set ordered.

Each 2020-S Silver Proof set ordered from the U.S. Mint when it goes on sale at noon Eastern Time April 17 will be accompanied by a bonus Reverse Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin.

The 10 coins in the Silver Proof set are being struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark. The bonus coin is being struck at the West Point Mint and bears the W Mint mark.

The U.S. Mint has not yet announced the issue price for the 2020-S set. The 2019-S set, offered at $54.95, included as a bonus a Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent.

The price for the 2020-S edition will likely be higher; the U.S. Mint announced an increase in prices on all annual 2020 numismatic products compared to 2019 levels.

The Reverse Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin is to be secured in a what Mint officials call a more stable soft plastic pouch to prevent damage during transit.

U.S. Mint officials indicate its order fulfillment contractor PFSWeb in Memphis, Tennessee, is taking additional precautions to prevent recurrence of the damage that occurred on an undisclosed number of the bonus Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents.

A number of the bonus 2019-W cents acquired scuffs, nicks and scratches from being tossed into shipping boxes in company with numismatic products being packed in fulfillment of customer orders.

The 2020-S Silver Proof set includes, in .999 fine silver, the Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar and the five 2020-S Proof America the Beautiful quarter dollars — National Park of American Samoa, Weir Farm National Historic Site in Connecticut, Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park in Vermont and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas.

The quarter dollars represent the 51st through 55th releases of the 56 coins to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The 2020-S Silver Proof set also includes a 2020-S Lincoln copper-plated zinc cent, Jefferson copper-nickel 5-cent coin and Native American manganese-brass-clad dollar.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter