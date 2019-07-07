Reverse Proof 2018-S American Innovation dollar next up by U.S. Mint

The Reverse Proof 2018-S American Innovation Introductory $1 coin will exhibit Proof polished elements against frosted fields, reversing the treatment of elements of a standard Proof version, illustrated.

The 2018-S American Innovation $1 coin will be struck with a Reverse Proof finish.

The U.S. Mint will begin offering a Reverse Proof 2018-S American Innovation Introductory dollar at noon Eastern Time Aug. 14.

The coin will be priced at $9.95, according to a June 20 notice in the Federal Register.

U.S. Mint officials have not yet disclosed whether the Reverse Proof product will be a limited edition, and no details on the mintage of the coin, which was struck in 2018, were announced.

Treatment of elements on the Reverse Proof dollar will be opposite their treatment on the standard Proof dollar issued Dec. 14, 2018. Instead of frosted raised devices on mirrored polished fields, the Reverse Proof coin will exhibit selected Proof polished elements against laser frosted fields.

Collectors can still place orders with the U.S. Mint for the Proof 2018-S American Innovation Introductory dollar at $6.95 each. Through the Mint’s June 23, 2019, sales report, the Mint has recorded sales of 181,701 of the Proof dollars.

The Introductory dollar opened the 56-coin American Innovation $1 Coin Program to follow, legislated to issue four coins annually over a 14-year period in the same order as the America the Beautiful quarter dollars. The reverse designs will recognize inventions and innovations from the 50 states, District of Columbia and five U.S. territories — Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands and Commonwealth of Northern Marian Islands.

The reverses are to be paired with a common Statue of Liberty obverse.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter