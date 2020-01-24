Mint updates sales totals for Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle
- Published: Jan 24, 2020, 10 AM
Updated sales figures from the U.S. Mint for the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar were posted on the Mint’s website Jan. 22. Sales of the coin were conducted Nov. 14.
The limited issue of 30,000 coins was offered at $65.95 each. The Mint’s sales report, dated Jan. 12, 2020, records 29,707 coins sold. Orders placed within the first 20 minutes of sales absorbed the limited mintage.
The U.S. Mint sales report has not appeared online for more than two months because both Mint employees assigned that task left at about the same time.
Coin World awaits the Mint’s response to questions about the status of the unsold coins.
