Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold coins will be available in four different weights and denominations as well as a four-coin set.

The Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 will sell for $73 with a household limit of 25 coins.

Collectors will be vying July 1 to order the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar, limited to an output of 300,000 coins.

The U.S. Mint is gearing up for the July 1 and July 8 releases, respectively, of the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar and the four Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold coins.

The Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver coin goes on sale at $73 each at noon Eastern Time July 1, with a product limit of 300,000 coins and household order limit of 25 coins.

On July 8 at noon Eastern Time, the Mint opens sales of the four weights and denominations of gold Proof American Eagles, plus a four-coin gold Proof set. Pricing for the gold Proof coinage will be announced closer to the release date. Pricing is subject to change weekly while coin supplies last, according to the spot price of the gold they contain.

The five American Eagle gold coin products are:

➤ Single Proof 1-ounce $50 coin, mintage limit of 15,875 coins; product limit of 5,625 coins; household order limit of one coin.

➤ Single Proof half-ounce $25 coin, mintage limit of 12,250 coins; product limit 2,000 coins; household order limit of one coin.

➤ Single Proof quarter-ounce $10 coin, mintage limit of 13,625 coins; product limit of 3,375 coins; order limit one coin per household.

➤ Single Proof tenth-ounce $5 coin, mintage limit of 20,250 coins; product limit of 10,000 coins; household order limit of one coin.

➤ Four-coin Proof set, product limit of 10,250 sets; household limit of one set.

Based on the images posted on the Mint’s numismatic product catalog online, an edge notch at the 6 o’clock position employed as an anti-counterfeiting device appears only on the Proof 1-ounce gold coin, but not on the fractional pieces.

The obverse designs for the Reverse of Proof 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins have had details refined from the original obverses of the Reverse of 1986 Proof issues.

The Reverse of 2021 silver dollar reverse design was rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily S. Damtra and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John McGraw. It replaces the Heraldic Eagle design by Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti, introduced in 1986.

The Reverse of 2021 gold coin reverse design was executed by AIP Artist Jennie Norris and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. The design replaces artist Miley Busiek’s legislated Family of Eagles design that was used from 1986 through the first half of 2021.

