American Eagle products with new reverses now on Mint calendar

The U.S. Mint plans to issue a two-coin set July 29 incorporating a Proof American Eagle tenth-ounce gold $5 coin having the original Reverse of 1986 and one with the new Reverse of 2021.

Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver and gold coins will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning in July.

Mint officials have released few details and no images for any of the products on the updated calendar. The Mint has not yet announced pricing, authorized product limits or household order limits for any of the American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 products.

The numismatic product offerings will include a two-coin Proof American Eagle tenth-ounce .9167 fine gold set, incorporating one coin with the original Reverse of 1986 and one coin with the new Reverse of 2021. The American Eagle 2021-W One-Tenth Ounce Gold Proof Two-Coin set will be released July 29.

Products will also include a two-coin Reverse Proof American Eagle silver dollar set, but Mint officials have not yet disclosed which two designs the set will contain. The coins will be struck at the San Francisco and West Point Mints. The American Eagle 2021 Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin set will be released Aug. 24.

The Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar will be offered beginning July 1.

On July 8, the U.S. Mint will release the Proof American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold coins — individual $50 1-ounce, $25 half-ounce, $10 quarter-ounce and $5 tenth-ounce coins, and the four-coin gold Proof set.

Additional U.S. Mint product releases, unless revised, include:

➤ July 27: American Innovation $1 Coin 2021 Rolls and Bags — Virginia.

➤ Aug. 2: John Tyler Presidential silver medal.

➤ Aug. 16: Proof 2021-S American Eagle silver coin; U.S. Coast Guard silver medal.

➤ Aug. 19: 2021-W American Liberty 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin.

➤ Aug. 31: American Innovation $1 Coin 2021 Rolls and Bags — New York.

➤ Sept. 2: Proof 2021-W American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 fine palladium $25 coin.

➤ Sept. 9: Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar.

➤ Sept. 16: Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle one-ounce gold $50 coin.

➤ Sept. 28: Uncirculated Coin set.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter