Privy-marked Proof American Eagle silver dollar on Mint schedule
- Published: Feb 21, 2020, 12 PM
The U.S. Mint will be releasing two Proof coins May 8, including an American Eagle silver dollar with a privy mark, both to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of U.S. involvement in military action in Europe during World War II.
A half-ounce .9999 fine gold $25 coin is being issued under discretionary authority granted the Treasury secretary.
The Proof 2020 American Eagle silver dollar will have the same V75 privy mark as appears on the five 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be released into circulation.
The Mint has not revealed whether the American Eagle will have a limited mintage nor what Mint production facility will strike the coin. The Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar current available singly does not have the privy mark.
The V75 privy mark will be in a cartouche shaped like the pool that is part of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The Mint has not yet disclosed what designs are approved for the $25 gold coin in the program.The same designs will also appear without coin inscriptions on a .999 fine silver medal to be issued in September.
When proposed designs were reviewed in January by the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, the Mint referred to the gold coin, and silver and bronze medals.
The May 8 product offerings reflect the gold coin and a silver coin, with no mention of a silver or bronze medal.
