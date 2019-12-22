Gold coin, silver and bronze medals to mark end of World War II

On Sept. 2, 1945, U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur signs documents aboard the USS “Missouri” during ceremonies for Japan’s surrender.

The U.S. Mint is poised to issue in 2020 a gold coin and silver and bronze medals marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II after proposed legislation seeking a three-coin program to mark the same milestone failed congressional muster.

The Mint is apparently moving ahead with the gold coin and the two medals under discretionary authority granted to the Treasury secretary.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is scheduled to consider proposed designs Jan. 21 for the gold coin and two medals.

The Mint has not disclosed whether the proposed designs to be considered Jan. 21 were rendered solely by the Mint’s Artist Infusion Program of outside artists or included the Mint’s engraving staff.

Also not known are the themes presented to the artists to consider when creating their designs.

No information has been provided as to the denomination of the gold coin; mintage limits, if any, for the coin and medals; nor the finishes for each.

Legislation introduced in the House June 6, 2019, called for a gold $5 coin, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, but the legislation never moved beyond the introductory stage.

The U.S. Mint will already produce 2020 commemorative coins for two programs — one honoring the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the second to commemorate the 100th anniversary in 2020 of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote.

