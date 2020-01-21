U.S. Mint releases images of 2020-W quarter dollar with privy mark

The privy mark first introduced on the 2019 American Innovation dollar for Delaware incorporates elements from the reverse design of the introductory 2018 American Innovation dollar.

The U.S. Mint began the use of privy marks with the American Innovation dollar series.

The V75 privy mark will first be released April 6 with the issue of the 2020-W Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollars.

The privy mark will appear on 10 million 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars across five issues.

The privy mark being struck on 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars celebrates the 75th anniversary of American involvement at the end of World War II.

The United States Mint has released to Coin World images of the first 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollar that will be issued with an obverse privy mark paying homage to the 75th anniversary of American involvement at the end of World War II.

The privy mark, incorporated into the master die, features V75 within a multi-sided cartouche, to celebrate the 2020 anniversary.

Because approval for the inclusion of the privy mark came after the National Park of American Samoa circulating quarter dollar striking had already begun at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, the first 2020-W quarter dollars with privy mark from the West Point Mint to be released into circulation with Denver and Philadelphia Mint production will be the Weir Farm National Historic Site coins on April 6, according to Todd Martin, the U.S. Mint’s acting director for corporate communications.

Two million of each of the five 2020 quarter dollars will be struck at the West Point Mint, with the privy mark, and randomly mixed in with coins struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.for circulation distribution.

The 2020-W National Bank of American Samoa quarter dollars will be struck and released after the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve coins. No release date is announced for the 2020-W American Samoa coins, nor exactly how they will be distributed.

Announced release dates for the remaining 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars through the Federal Reserve are June 1 for the Salt River Bay National Historical Park coins, Aug. 31 for the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Historical Park coins, and Nov. 16 for the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve coins.

