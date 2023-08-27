NGC names grading contest winners from 2023 ANA show

Ash Harrison scored the highest overall with 53 points and won a $300 grading credit, the top award in the Adult category of NGC’s grading contest.

A steady stream of visitors responded to the challenge of the Numismatic Guaranty Co.’s Grading Contest at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh.

Competition was spirited as 150 participants took on the challenge to grade 15 coins, tokens and medals from around the world.

Response to the contest has warmed to the point where spots fill quickly. NGC set the contestant limit at 150 people, and some applications were turned in after all spots were claimed. The maximum number of contestants was also met at the most recent previous NGC Grading Contest, in January at the 2023 FUN Show in Orlando.

After examining the subject pieces, each of which was contained within an NGC holder without grade identification, contestants entered their opinion of the proper grade for each piece on a supplied computer.

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Each contestant was given 10 minutes to complete the challenge.

A score of five points was awarded for a proper identification; reduced points were awarded for the grades that were close. A maximum score of 75 points could be achieved if all products were properly identified.

Contestants were divided into three age categories – Adult (age 26 and up), Young Adult (18–25) and Young Numismatist (13–17). For both the Adult and Young Adult categories, the first prize was a $300 NGC grading credit, the second prize was a $200 NGC grading credit and the third prize was a $100 NGC grading credit. The Young Numismatist (13-17) category prizes were cash — $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. The top 10 finishers in each of the three categories also received a special NGC sample slab with a Proof 1999-S Pennsylvania quarter dollar. Prizes were determined by category with the top 10 in each classification receiving a special award. All participants received a participation sample slab.

Ash Harrison led the way in the Adult category, scoring 53 points. He correctly determined the grade of six of the coins and earned partial credit (within one or two grades) on an additional nine coins. He correctly graded every coin in the contest within two grades. There was a three-way tie for second place with Dave Wnuck, Tyler Jarvis and Bill Panitch each scoring 49 points.

In the Young Adult category, 19-year-old Nicolas Morabito prevailed by grading eight coins correctly and four coins partially correct for 52 points. He was followed by Eva Pate, also 19, with six correct and eight partially correct grades for a total of 50 points. Rounding out the top three for the Young Adult category was David Khaskin, 21, who earned 46 points after grading six coins correctly and eight partially correct.

The Young Numismatists category was won by Max Brand, 17, who had six correct and six partially correct answers for a total of 46 points. Young dealer Jack Smith, 17, was second with three correct and nine partially correct for a total of 38 points. In third was Connor Cambria, also 17, who earned a total of 37 points after grading four coins correctly and seven more within two grades.

The most challenging coin among the 15 examples submitted for the contest was an 1860-PTS FJ 8-sol coin from Bolivia. The coin, graded Very Fine 30, was correctly graded by only 10 contestants.

Nearly 39% of the contestants properly graded an 1880-S Morgan dollar considered Choice Uncirculated.

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