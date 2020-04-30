ANA sets August U.S. grading seminar in Pittsburgh
- Published: Apr 30, 2020, 11 AM
In conjunction with the World’s Fair of Money planned for August in Pittsburgh, the American Numismatic Association’s Florence Schook School of Numismatics will conduct a two-day seminar titled “Intermediate Grading of U.S. Coins.”
The course is scheduled to take place Aug. 2 to 3 at The Westin, located at 1000 Penn Ave. in Pittsburgh. The deadline to register is June 26.
This mid-level course is intended to sharpen grading skills through hands-on group and individual exercises, with instructor feedback. Students will gain a better understanding of current grading-service philosophies and how they evolved in the marketplace. Copper, silver and gold coin examples are covered, with emphasis on About Uncirculated through Uncirculated grade levels. The course instructors will be Steven Feltner and Bob Mellor. Cost is $250 for ANA members and $350 for nonmembers.
For additional information, contact Courtnie Schobert. In the event of cancellation, registrants to the seminar will receive a full refund.
The World’s Fair of Money will take place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA, from Aug. 4 to 8.
Learn more at https://www.money.org/school-of-numismatics and at https://info.money.org/wfm/seminar-2020.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform