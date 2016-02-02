NGC grading contest set during ANA show
- Published: Aug 9, 2022, 11 AM
Numismatic Guaranty Co. will host a coin grading competition at the 2022 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois.
Participants will have ten minutes to grade 15 coins from various countries, of various types. Details-graded and counterfeit coins may be included among the coins presented to participants.
NGC is hosting the contest at its booth, #1502, and will provide computers on which participants will test their grading mettle, entering their grades on the machines. Time slots are available from Aug. 17 to 19; participants are requested to show up five minutes before their scheduled time slot. Showgoers age 13 and older can participate.
Prizes will be awarded to three winners in each of three age groups, adults (age 26 and older), young adults (ages 18 to 25), and young numismatists (ages 13 to 17). Participants who finish in the top 10 in all three age groups will receive a 2003-S Illinois silver state quarter in an NGC sample slab, and all participants will receive a sample slab “with a special pedigree only available to participants in the contest,” per the NGC press release. More details can be found at https://www.ngccoin.com/news/article/10403/.
