New columnist debuts ‘The Auctioneer’s Dispatch’

Numismatist Vicken Yegparian joins “Coin World’s” assemblage of columnists and will appear weekly in the periodical’s pages.

A new column, “The Auctioneer’s Dispatch” by professional numismatist Vicken Yegparian, debuted in the January 2022 issue and will also appear weekly in Coin World.

Currently vice president of numismatics at Stack’s Bowers Galleries in New York City, Yegparian is a numismatist specializing in United States, ancient and world coins, in addition to U.S. medals. He is very much involved with the day-to-day operations running the auction business as an auction consignment director.

His column takes the place of the long-running column by Q. David Bowers, “The Joys of Collecting,” the last of which appeared in the final weekly issue of 2021. Bowers, 83, has retired his column after writing for Coin World for more than 60 years.

According to his online biography, Yegparian, a graduate of Columbia University, was the first recipient of the Georgia Stamm Chamberlain Memorial Award of the Medal Collectors of America for his presentation on Colonial era medals of his alma mater. The presentation, “The Silver Medals of the King’s College Literary Society, 1767–1771,” was delivered at the 2004 Coinage of the Americas Conference held by the American Numismatic Society.

At the 2006 COAC, Yegparian collaborated with Roger Siboni, ANS president, on “Mark Newby and His St. Patrick Halfpence.” Elected a fellow of the ANS, he is also a member of many numismatic organizations, including the American Numismatic Association, the Colonial Coin Collectors Club, the John Reich Collectors Society, the Liberty Seated Collectors Club, the Medal Collectors of America, and the Flying Eagle and Indian Head Cent Collectors Club, among numerous other specialty organizations.

Yegparian was the ANA Young Numismatist of the Year in 1995.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter