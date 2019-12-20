Week’s Most Read: Previewing a counterfeit column

This counterfeit 1915-S Indian Head half eagle is made of the correct gold content and was struck from copy dies that were made from a real coin. However, the counterfeiter got one feature wrong.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2020 Basketball coins delay tied to colorization initiative: Collectors of United States commemorative coins will have to wait longer for the 2020 issues to be released by the United States Mint than is typical for a new year’s commemorative coin issues.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 30, 2019 — Looking to 2020: My brief look at some of the known highlights of 2020 focuses on coins and medals known to be part of the U.S. Mint’s product schedule for the new year.

3. Week’s Most Read — American Eagle platinum coin sales: Last week’s edition of this column, led by an earlier report on the pending sales date for the 2020-W American Eagle platinum coin, was among the most-read articles.

2. George H.W. Bush may get Presidential dollar if bill passes: Legislation passed in the Senate on Dec. 16 would put George H.W. Bush on a Presidential dollar coin and his wife, first lady Barbara Bush, on a First Spouse gold $10 coin

1. Inside Coin World — Counterfeit 1915-S half eagle’s weak spot: Our weekly preview of content exclusive to our print and digital editions, including a column about a counterfeit 1915-S Indian Head half eagle, topped our most-read list.

