Mint opens enrollments for Air Force 1-ounce silver medal

Enrollment is open for the 1-ounce version of the silver medal honoring the U.S. Air Force. The medal depicts F-22 fighter jets and the Air Force Memorial.

Enrollment is now open for the U.S. Air Force 1-ounce silver medal in the Mint’s Armed Forces silver medal program, with a release planned Aug. 16, at 12 noon, Eastern Time.

The Air Force 1-ounce silver medal is listed in the Mint’s online catalog without mintage, product, or household order limit. The medal is offered via enrollment priced at $65, and the option was still available as of June 8.

The Matte Finish .999 fine 1-ounce silver medal measures 1.598 inches in diameter.

The medal depicts F-22 fighter jets on the obverse and the Air Force Memorial on the reverse.

The 1-ounce medal shares its obverse and reverse designs with a 2.5-ounce silver medal released in 2021. The obverse design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Paul C. Balan and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse was designed by AIP artist Jamie Franki; Hemphill also sculpted the reverse.

The United States Armed Forces Silver Medals Program began in 2021 with 2.5-ounce medals honoring the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard. Released respectively July 13 and Aug. 17, those 2.5-ounce silver medals were each priced at $160.

The U.S. Navy 2.5-ounce silver medal was offered starting March 11, 2022. The Marine Corps 2.5-ounce medal is scheduled for release July 15, while the 2.5-ounce silver medals for the Army and Space Force are scheduled for issue in 2023.

The Mint plans to offer both sizes of silver medals for all branches of the Armed Forces: the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Space Force.

In October 2021, the Mint listed the 1-ounce silver medals in their product catalog with a “Remind Me” button, to gauge demand.

