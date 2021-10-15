Mint to gauge future demand for 1-ounce military medals

No release dates, pricing or mintage limits are yet announced for the 1-ounce versions of the medals in the U.S. Mint’s ongoing Armed Forces Silver Medal Series. Shown is the medal honoring the U.S. Coast Guard.

The United States Mint is trying to get a demand forecast, to plan how many 1-ounce silver U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard medals to produce for initial releases in 2022.

Official on-sale dates are not yet announced, nor is any word on any possible mintage cap. Pricing is also not yet released.

“We put them up as TBD [to be determined] when we launched the 2.5 oz. medals, so people who were interested could sign up for a Remind Me notice, which will give us a feel for the initial demand,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White informed Coin World by email Oct. 14.

The Mint’s online product catalog now provides individual listings for the two medals in the 1-ounce size, and those interested in purchasing one or both 1-ounce medals are given an opportunity to be notified when the medals become available.

The Matte Finish Air Force and Coast Guard 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medals, with the same designs as the 1-ounce versions of the medals will have, were offered at $160 each when they went on sale July 13 and Aug. 17, respectively.

Mintage of each of the 2.5-ounce medals was restricted to 10,000 pieces, and each is now identified in the Mint’s product catalog as “currently unavailable.”

The Mint’s Oct. 10 sales reports indicates sales of 9,931 of the 2.5-ounce Air Force medal and 9,878 of the Coast Guard medal.

The 1-ounce versions of the same designs will also bear a Matte Finish.

