U.S. Air Force silver medal due out Feb. 22

The United States Air Force silver medal goes on sale from the U.S. Mint on Feb. 22.

Sales open Feb. 22 at noon Eastern Time at the United States Mint for the 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver U.S. Air Force medal.

The medal is struck at the Philadelphia Mint with a Matte Finish, but without the P Mint mark. The medal is priced at $160, with no maximum mintage determined, but household orders are limited to one medal.

The medal is 2 inches, or 50.8 millimeters, in diameter, with a plain edge.

The medal’s obverse design is by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Paul C. Balan and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. Its focus is a fighter jet pilot in his cockpit, with F-35 fighter jets flying among the clouds beyond him, and a landscape outlined far below.

The medal’s reverse design was executed by AIP artist Jamie N. Franki and sculpted by Hemphill.

It features a dynamic perspective of the three spires of the Air Force Memorial, with one of the spires piercing the border of the medal into the beyond. Surrounding the memorial are members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard in ceremonial assembly. The core values of the Air Force are inscribed around the border, with INTEGRITY FIRST in the top position, flanked by SERVICE BEFORE SELF on the left and EXCELLENCE IN ALL WE DO on the right.

The Memorial is located in Arlington County, Virginia, near the Pentagon.

The medal joins a series commemorating the branches of the U.S. armed services.

