Flight resumed: Air Force medal sales to begin July 13

Sales of the U.S. Air Force 2.5-ounce silver medal, postponed twice by the U.S. Mint, are back on the schedule.

Sales by the United States Mint of the U.S. Air Force 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal, canceled twice on Feb. 22 and June 22, will begin July 13.

Sales were canceled most recently because projected demand had outstripped inventory and the bureau is having difficulty acquiring planchets.

The 2-inch (50.8-millimeter) medals require a special planchet the Mint does not currently use for any other product.

“The total number of ‘Remind Me’ email/text notifications received by the Mint indicates that demand for the Mint’s Air Force 2.5 Ounce Silver Medal — the first in its new Armed Forces Silver Medal Series — will exceed inventory, as the projected demand is greater than supply,” according to a June 22 news release from U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White in announcing the second postponement of sales.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter