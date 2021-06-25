Flight resumed: Air Force medal sales to begin July 13
- Published: Jul 1, 2021, 4 PM
Sales by the United States Mint of the U.S. Air Force 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal, canceled twice on Feb. 22 and June 22, will begin July 13.
Sales were canceled most recently because projected demand had outstripped inventory and the bureau is having difficulty acquiring planchets.
The 2-inch (50.8-millimeter) medals require a special planchet the Mint does not currently use for any other product.
“The total number of ‘Remind Me’ email/text notifications received by the Mint indicates that demand for the Mint’s Air Force 2.5 Ounce Silver Medal — the first in its new Armed Forces Silver Medal Series — will exceed inventory, as the projected demand is greater than supply,” according to a June 22 news release from U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White in announcing the second postponement of sales.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 30, 2021, 12 PM
CFA recommends medal, 2022 quarter dollars
-
US Coins Jun 30, 2021, 12 PM
Mint video presentation explores American Eagles
-
US Coins Jun 29, 2021, 4 PM
Opportunity for Youth
-
US Coins Jun 28, 2021, 3 PM
Heritage’s FUN sale to be held in Dallas after convention