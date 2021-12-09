Market Analysis: MS-68+ 1939 half realizes $47,250

An MS-68+ 1939 Walking Liberty half dollar has been called one of the finest examples of the type to exist and it sold for $47,250, a marked improvement on the $14,500 it realized in 2017.

The GreatCollections’ sale of the Semper Fi Walking Liberty Half Dollars Basic Set, Circulation Strikes, saw a strong price paid for a 1939 Walking Liberty half dollar.

The coin, graded Mint State 68+ by Professional Coin Grading Service and with a CAC “green bean,” found a new home at $47,250.

The issue is common in most grades including even nicer Uncirculated examples, but the population thins at the very top, with PCGS grading 25 in MS-68, just five in MS-68+, and none finer.

The offered coin was presented at a 2017 Legend auction where it sold for $14,500. Legend proclaimed, “Now what we have here is one of the FINEST Walking Liberty half dollars that exists, of ANY date!” At that time it was one of just four in this grade.

The 2017 cataloger observed, “Ultra clean surfaces are devoid of even the tiniest of microscopic ticks. A bold, glowing luster swirls over the silken smooth surfaces. Both sides display a very subtle dusting of clear golden, pale pinkish-rose, and powder blue hues accent the razor sharp devices and add depth to the details.”

Bidders seemed to agree with CAC that it was of exceptional quality for the lofty grade.

