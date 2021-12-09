Market Analysis: MS-68+ 1939 half realizes $47,250
- Published: Dec 9, 2021, 11 AM
The GreatCollections’ sale of the Semper Fi Walking Liberty Half Dollars Basic Set, Circulation Strikes, saw a strong price paid for a 1939 Walking Liberty half dollar.
The coin, graded Mint State 68+ by Professional Coin Grading Service and with a CAC “green bean,” found a new home at $47,250.
The issue is common in most grades including even nicer Uncirculated examples, but the population thins at the very top, with PCGS grading 25 in MS-68, just five in MS-68+, and none finer.
The offered coin was presented at a 2017 Legend auction where it sold for $14,500. Legend proclaimed, “Now what we have here is one of the FINEST Walking Liberty half dollars that exists, of ANY date!” At that time it was one of just four in this grade.
The 2017 cataloger observed, “Ultra clean surfaces are devoid of even the tiniest of microscopic ticks. A bold, glowing luster swirls over the silken smooth surfaces. Both sides display a very subtle dusting of clear golden, pale pinkish-rose, and powder blue hues accent the razor sharp devices and add depth to the details.”
Bidders seemed to agree with CAC that it was of exceptional quality for the lofty grade.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Dec 8, 2021, 8 PM
Australian error coins in 128th Noble auction
-
US Coins Dec 8, 2021, 4 PM
Market Analysis: 1921-S half dollar sells for $165,938
-
Precious Metals Dec 8, 2021, 3 PM
Mint sells 2021 palladium bullion coins in November
-
US Coins Dec 8, 2021, 3 PM
Sales near end for 2021 commemoratives