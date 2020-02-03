Market Analysis: Beautiful Ultimate Collection NGC MS-68 1885-CC dollar $81,562.50
- Published: Feb 3, 2020, 3 PM
Thanks to massive quantities that were saved in government vaults and released by the General Services Administration in the 1970s, Mint State 1885-CC Morgan dollars aren’t rare in a general sense.
At the Jan. 19 GreatCollections auction, the “Ultimate Collection” offered one graded Mint State 68 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that had gorgeous rainbow toning on the obverse in diagonal bands of purple, blue, yellow, magenta and aqua across the obverse with just touches of color clinging to the edges of the reverse that sold for $81,562.50. Its quality challenges the finest-certified for the date, a Professional Coin Grading Service MS-68+ that realized $135,125 at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction XII in June 2015.
One has to go back all the way to the January 2009 Florida United Numismatists auction to find the last offering of an NGC MS-68 1885-CC Morgan dollar, where Heritage offered a nearly brilliant example for $18,400, writing on the Carson City issue, “coins in grades up through and including Gem border on commonplace, but Superb Gems are heavily contested prizes.”
