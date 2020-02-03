Market Analysis: MS-68 1905 Barber quarter in original PCGS holder smashes record
- Published: Feb 3, 2020, 10 AM
Bidders were excited about the fresh coins offered at the Jan. 19 GreatCollections auction of the “Ultimate Collection” — a collection of coins graded in the first years of Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp., kept in these original holders, and off the market for three decades.
Leading the group was a 1796 Draped Bust quarter dollar graded PCGS Mint State 64 in an early green label PCGS holder that brought $303,750, but many others surprised as well. The nearly 100 coins in the collection realized $1,479,000.
A 1905 Barber quarter dollar graded MS-68 by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker went for $101,251.12. The coin is the sole-finest example of the date certified by PCGS.
The price is especially strong considering that one of three PCGS MS-67 examples sold for $7,200 last year at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ August American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money auction, setting a record for the date that was smashed by the beautifully toned and lustrous example offered at GreatCollections.
Community Comments
