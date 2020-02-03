This beautifully toned and lustrous PCGS MS-68 1905 Barber quarter dollar sold at GreatCollections Jan. 19 smashed the record set by a PCGS MS-67 example that sold for $7,200 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ August ANA World’s Fair of Money auction.

The finest-known 1905 Barber quarter dollar, graded PCGS MS-68 with a green CAC sticker, sold for $101,251.12 at GreatCollections’ offering of the “Ultimate Collection.”

Bidders were excited about the fresh coins offered at the Jan. 19 GreatCollections auction of the “Ultimate Collection” — a collection of coins graded in the first years of Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp., kept in these original holders, and off the market for three decades.

Leading the group was a 1796 Draped Bust quarter dollar graded PCGS Mint State 64 in an early green label PCGS holder that brought $303,750, but many others surprised as well. The nearly 100 coins in the collection realized $1,479,000.

A 1905 Barber quarter dollar graded MS-68 by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker went for $101,251.12. The coin is the sole-finest example of the date certified by PCGS.

The price is especially strong considering that one of three PCGS MS-67 examples sold for $7,200 last year at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ August American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money auction, setting a record for the date that was smashed by the beautifully toned and lustrous example offered at GreatCollections.

