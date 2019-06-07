Week’s Most Read: Toned MS-68+ 1938-S dime sells for $364,250
- Published: Jul 12, 2019, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Ellsworth, Ross win top two ANA election posts: Steven K. Ellsworth was elected president and Ralph W. Ross was elected vice president of the American Numismatic Association in the recent election.
4. 1976-S silver clad quarter, MS-69, sells for $19,200: Market Analysis article examines why a common Bicentennial quarter dollar sold for such a high price at auction. Hint: It’s in a rarely seen grade.
3. Reverse Proof 2018-S American Innovation dollar: The U.S. Mint will begin offering a Reverse Proof 2018-S American Innovation Introductory dollar at noon Eastern Time Aug. 14.
2. Week’s Most Read — Two Pride of Two Nations sets: Last week’s “Most Read” article about the two versions of a joint U.S.-Canadian coin set was also one of the most-read articles this week.
1. Monday Morning Brief — A $364,250 1938-S dime?: Our initial coverage of the sale of a 1938-S Winged Liberty Head dime selling for an amazing sum and our review of it topped our coverage last week.
