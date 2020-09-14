Market Analysis: Error on a Proof 1973-S Ike dollar

This 1973-S Eisenhower dollar double struck on a half dollar planchet has just enough date showing to identify the year, and the Proof 66 Cameo error brought $19,200 on Aug. 4.

A look at recent auctions shows an increase in offerings of major errors on 1970s Proof coins, but few are as significant as this 1973-S Eisenhower copper-nickel clad dollar, double struck on a half dollar planchet, that brought $19,200 at Heritage’s Aug. 4 Platinum Night session.

The coin was graded Proof 66 Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The auctioneer wrote that the coin is something of mystery, noting “Because it was struck on a half dollar planchet, and by default, is clad, we don’t know if this piece was actually produced during the production run for clad proof Eisenhower dollars, or if it might have been struck during the production run for silver Eisenhower dollars.”

The resulting piece shows two clear profiles of Eisenhower, with “just enough of the date visible for identification.” Since these coins were packaged and sold as part of six-coin Proof sets, one wonders how this piece left the Mint undetected, but bidders were undeterred.

