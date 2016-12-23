Finding Ike dollar in general circulation uncommon

A silver-copper clad 1972-S Eisenhower dollar was among Bill O’Rourke’s recent acquisitions from a local bank, because the teller knew he’d want the roll of big coins.

It’s not often that an Eisenhower dollar turns up today in general circulation.

Found in Rolls column from the Jan. 9, 2017, weekly issue of Coin World:

Are you all ready to start a new year? I know that I am.

I’ve already decided that in 2017 I am not wasting any time or effort on some easily breakable New Year’s resolutions, like having two fewer cups of coffee each day, or trying to exercise in order to lose another five pounds.

Actually, I would much rather spend any extra time that I might have during 2017 making friends with as many bank tellers as I possibly can.

I might succeed, as a result of those efforts, in discovering even more coins like the one that I am featuring here.

Look at this silver clad 1972-S Eisenhower dollar, for example.

My cultivated friendships with the tellers at my bank had a direct effect on my being able to add this coin to my collection for face value.

I found this piece in a roll of Ikes that was saved specifically for me by one of my favorite tellers. Knowing that I would be interested in any large-sized dollar coins that showed up during the course of business, she held the roll aside until she saw me.

She was happy to get rid of the odd-sized coins, and I was thrilled to take them off her hands.

Designed by Frank Gasparro, the coin is 38.1 millimeters in diameter and weighs 24.59 grams. Minted on a planchet with an outer layer composed of .800 silver and .200 copper, bonded to an inner core of .209 silver and .791 copper, the coin contains 0.3161 ounce or 8.9613 grams of silver. It was the only silver-copper clad composition coin in that roll, but I’m not going to complain about it.

The other coins in the roll widely varied as far as their dates were concerned. The 19 copper-nickel clad coins included pieces dated 1971 (three), 1971-D (two), 1972-D (four), 1976 (four), 1976-D (three) and 1977-D (three). I would grade them all as Extremely Fine to About Uncirculated, with some of them showing slight luster.

As you can see, it might be worthwhile for you to get to know your bank tellers.

It is also important, as a roll searcher, that your tellers get to know you. When you talk to the wonderful people behind the counters at your local banks, make your roll searching hobby known to them.

Ask for any unusual coins or rolls that might turn up, and you might be surprised at the results.

Have a Happy New Year!