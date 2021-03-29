Market Analysis: 2021 brings increased interest in Peace dollars

1921 marks the first year of Anthony de Francisci’s Peace dollar and is distinguished from later years by its high relief. This PCGS MS-66 example sold for $12,000 on January 22.

The U.S. Mint’s upcoming issue of 2021 silver dollars of both the Morgan and Peace types to celebrate the transition of the two designs in 1921 is drawing attention to the Peace dollar series, originally struck from 1921 to 1935.

The 1921 Peace dollars are distinguished by the high relief strike. Heritage offered one in its Jan. 22 auction graded Mint State 66 by Professional Coin Grading Service that had a much bolder strike than typically seen, with nearly full details in Liberty’s hair on the obverse. It sold for $12,000, a significant improvement on the $7,050 it realized in 2013 and the $6,462.50 it brought in 2014 at Heritage auctions.

Designs for the upcoming 2021 Peace dollars were executed using scans of hubs, plaster models, galvanos and original coins from the Mint’s heritage assets to closely match the original 1921 dollars. The 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars will be struck on the same .999 fine silver planchets that are currently used for commemorative silver dollars, in contrast to the 90 percent silver composition used for the 1921 issues.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter