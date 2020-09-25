US Coins

Market Analysis: Strong strike on this 1921 Peace dollar

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 25, 2020, 2 PM
This high relief 1921 Peace dollar graded MS-66+ with a green CAC sticker features a bolder than usually seen strike and realized $31,200.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions

A high relief coin that turned heads in Dallas during Heritage's U.S. Coins Signature auction was a 1921 Peace dollar graded Mint State 66+ by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $31,200.

Heritage wrote on the appealing dollar, “The surfaces of this Plus-graded Premium Gem are well-preserved and lustrous, with subtle highlights of sea-green and lavender-gray toning.”

The first 1921 Peace dollars weren’t struck until Dec. 28 that year, and production of the year’s 1,006,473 Peace dollars ceased on Dec. 31. These first-year Peace dollars were struck in high relief, but this proved difficult for the Philadelphia Mint, which was faced with short die life. Nearly all exhibit some weakness in strike at the hair by Liberty’s ear.

A touch of softness is seen on the subject coin, but it avoids what Roger Burdette describes in his Guide Book of Peace Dollars as characteristics of a weakly struck example, where not only have the two curls blended together, “but they will merge into the cheek and parts of the hair leaving a flat, almost featureless area at the design’s center.”

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Aug 28, 2018, 4 AM

Bold, lustrous 1921 Peace dollar brings massive price

US Coins

Sep 22, 2015, 3 AM

Youth, artistry, and history set the tone for first Peace dollar design

US Coins

May 12, 2020, 10 AM

Market Analysis: High Relief 1921 Peace dollar, MS-67, none finer, in Heritage sale

Community Comments

Headlines