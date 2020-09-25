House approves 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars

The Peace dollar issues authorized under H.R. 6192 would include a High Relief version similar to some produced in 1921 during the inaugural year of the series.

The House of Representatives Sept. 22 passed proposed legislation seeking multiple coins marking the centennial anniversary in 2021 of the transition of silver dollar production from the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar.

H.R. 6192, the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act, was originally introduced in the House March 11, 2020, by Rep. Andy Barr, R-KY. H.R. 6192 was received by the Senate Sept. 23 and referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

A mirror bill in the Senate, S. 4326, was introduced July 27, 2020, by Sen. Mike Enzi, R-WY.

The legislative initiative is championed by Thomas J. Uram, chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, and Mike Moran, another member of the CCAC.

The coins to be authorized under the legislation are not considered commemorative coins, Uram said, and are not counted against the restrictions of two specific commemorative coin programs annually.

H.R. 6192 provisions

The bill authorizes production of Morgan and Peace dollars in not less than .900 fine silver, with the balance of the alloy in copper.

Uram said that, from discussions with U.S. Mint officials, options would include issues struck at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints, with privy marks added to specific Morgan dollar issues to pay homage to the silver dollar output at the former Carson City Mint in Nevada and New Orleans Mint in Louisiana.

Uram said discussions included details for Proof and Uncirculated releases, with the possibility for special sets to include coins of different finishes from multiple Mints.

Uncirculated versions could include a 2021-P Peace dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the original high relief, and Morgan dollars struck at the Denver and San Francisco Mints.

Uram said it had not been determined which Mint or Mints would strike Proof versions.

One option discussed was Morgan dollars having privy marks representing the Carson City and New Orleans Mints, with the privy mark positioned where the Mint mark would normally be, in the space below the eagle’s tail feathers.

The Morgan dollar was struck from 1878 to 1904, and again in 1921. Production was executed at the Mint production facilities in Philadelphia, Denver, San Francisco, New Orleans and Carson City.

The Peace dollar was struck from 1921 to 1935, with production at the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter