Market Analysis: 1887-O Morgan dollar rare in highest grades
- Published: Oct 6, 2019, 9 AM
The Shucart Family Collection was filled with well-known rarities in the Morgan dollar series, but other issues are less famed, but even rarer. Heritage offered the family's "JCS Collection" in its September Long Beach Expo auctions.
The 1887-O Morgan dollar has a large mintage of 11,550,000. Mint State survivors were saved by the 1,000-coin bag, and many were released by the U.S. Treasury in the 1960s. The typical Uncirculated representative shows lots of contact marks, dull luster, and often a weak strike. The issue becomes tough in MS-64+ and MS-65 grades, with Professional Coin Grading Service grading just 18 MS-66 with two Plus-graded ones — one Prooflike — that are the finest certified at PCGS.
Heritage writes, “Only the most dedicated series specialists usually have the patience and knowledge to cherrypick the few coins known with attractive luster and good strikes,” such as the subject coin, graded MS-66+ by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. Heritage calls the issue unappreciated, observing, “Vibrant cartwheel bands arc across both sides with little encouragement,” and noting a bolder than usual strike, where “a touch of softness on the eagle’s talons and the hair above Liberty’s ear is trivial at the most.” The rare New Orleans Mint survivor sold for $48,000.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform