FUN prepares for its 2022 convention in January
- Published: Dec 10, 2021, 8 AM
Preparations for the Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando, set for Jan. 6 to 9, are underway.
It will be the first winter FUN convention since 2020. The 2021 event was forced to cancel because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The organization was able to conduct its summer 2021 convention in July.
The 2022 convention will offer a bourse and exhibits, plus various educational activities and club meetings. Among the educational activities is the American Numismatic Association Grading Seminar; registration has now closed for that event.
The current floor plan can accommodate up to 949 tables, according to FUN officials, and this does not include the areas for the U.S. Mint, Wizard Supplies or the Coins and Kids area. According to FUN, U.S. Mint officials are awaiting Treasury Department approval to attend the FUN convention.
“We will be having competitive exhibits in January,” according to the FUN website; registration for potential exhibitors has now closed.
Convention hotels are now taking reservations for the 67th FUN convention. The organization has contracts with five hotels for the convention with rates ranging from $89 at the Rosen Inn to $231 at the Hyatt. For room blocks, go to www.FUNTopics.com and click on the official hotel page.
Convention attendees can also call FUN’s toll-free reservations number, 855-467-7245 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern Time.
Convention attendees should contact FUN for details about any pandemic-related restrictions to be imposed at the January show.
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