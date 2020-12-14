All about the stories: FUN show cancellation, Goodacre Dollars, and Paul Landsberg
- Published: Dec 14, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris talk about the cancellation of the FUN Show and interview Paul Landsberg, a dealer in eclectic numismatic material.
Related Links:
https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/2021-fun-convention-canceled-by-health-concerns#:~:text=%E2%80%9CIt%20was%20a%20very%20difficult,less%20in%20Orange%20County%2C%20Florida.
https://www.pcgs.com/coinfacts/coin/2000-p-sac-1-goodacre-presentation/99584
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
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