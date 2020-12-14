US Coins
Jeff and Chris talk about the cancellation of the FUN Show and interview Paul Landsberg, a dealer in eclectic numismatic material.
https://www.pcgs.com/coinfacts/coin/2000-p-sac-1-goodacre-presentation/99584
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
All about the stories: FUN show cancellation, Goodacre Dollars, and Paul Landsberg
- Published: Dec 14, 2020, 3 PM
Jeff and Chris talk about the cancellation of the FUN Show and interview Paul Landsberg, a dealer in eclectic numismatic material.
Related Links:
https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/2021-fun-convention-canceled-by-health-concerns#:~:text=%E2%80%9CIt%20was%20a%20very%20difficult,less%20in%20Orange%20County%2C%20Florida.
https://www.pcgs.com/coinfacts/coin/2000-p-sac-1-goodacre-presentation/99584
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Dec 13, 2020, 5 PM
Cockfighting pass grouping in Baldwin’s of St. James’s auction
-
US Coins Dec 13, 2020, 4 PM
Market Analysis: Where’s the San Francisco ‘S’ on this dime?
-
Paper Money Dec 13, 2020, 1 PM
Peruvian authorities seize counterfeit Federal Reserve notes
-
US Coins Dec 12, 2020, 3 PM
Former Carson City Mint press strikes silver medal