First 2024 American Innovation dollar honors Illinois

The American Innovation, Illinois, dollar, the first of four dollars in the series for 2024, goes on sale in bags and rolls Jan. 25.

Circulation quality 2024 American Innovation, Illinois, dollars in 100-coin bags and 25-coin rolls will be offered for sale at noon Eastern Time Jan. 25 at the United States Mint.

Customers may also place orders in advance by subscription through the Mint’s website, www.usmint.gov, by the link at the bottom of the Mint’s home page.

The options offered include bags and rolls of coins from either the Philadelphia Mint or the Denver Mint.

The 25-coin Denver or Philadelphia Mint rolls are offered at $34.50 per roll, with roll options limited to a maximum release of 8,400 rolls from each Mint. A 10-roll order limit is in place during the first 24 hours after sales begin, after which the restriction will be lifted.

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The 100-coin bags with representative output from either of the two production facilities are offered at $117.50 per bag. Sales of total bags are limited to 3,000 bags from each facility.

The coin’s reverse illustrates a steel plow as the main design device, with tilled soil below and corn stalks in the background.

The reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Beth Zaika and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. The reverse is paired with the common Statue of Liberty obverse for the series rendered by AIP designer Justin Kunz and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

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