Fillmore medal sales open, reach nearly 12,000 pieces first day

The obverse portrait of Fillmore, the nation’s 13th president, is the work of 19th century sculptor Salathiel Ellis. The reverse design was produced by Ellis’s contemporary, sculptor Joseph Willson.

The Presidential silver medal is part of the U.S. Mint’s ongoing medal catalog. The Fillmore medal measures 1.598 inches or 40.6 millimeters in diameter, the same as the silver American Eagle, and has a plain edge.

Nearly 12,000 of the Millard Fillmore Presidential silver medal were sold by the U.S . Mint during the first day of sales Aug. 16.

First-day sales Aug. 16 by the U.S. Mint for the Millard Fillmore Presidential 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal reached 11,960 pieces, with 8,808 of them from advance orders through the bureau’s enrollment option.

The Matte Finish medal is offered at $65 each without household-order restriction or mintage limit. The Presidential silver medal is part of the U.S. Mint’s ongoing medal catalog. The medals are also part of the Mint’s enrollment program options.

Like the first 12 silver Presidential medals issued, the Fillmore medal is being executed without Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint. The silver medal series began in 2018.

Willson’s reverse was the first to depart from U.S. Mint Engraver John Reich’s PEACE AND FRIENDSHIP motif, introduced in 1797 on the Indian peace medal of President John Adams and employed last on the 1846 medal recognizing Fillmore’s predecessor in the White House, Zachary Taylor.

Fillmore, a member of the Whig Party, was the last chief executive not to be affiliated with either the Democratic or Republican party.

Fillmore became vice president after Zachary Taylor was elected president in the election of 1848, and he became the 13th president in July 1850 after Taylor’s death.

