Mint starts sales for Polk silver medal Feb. 14
- Published: Jan 21, 2022, 9 AM
A 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal depicting the 10th president of the United States, James K. Polk, will be offered for sale by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon eastern Time Feb. 14.
The 40.5892-millimeter Matte Finish medal is being offered at $65 per medal. Product or household ordering restrictions were unavailable at publication.
The medal is part of the Mint’s ongoing medal program and available for enrollment. The enrollment option allows for automatic ordering of subsequent Presidential silver medals when they become available.
The obverse depicts a portrait left of Polk, by 19th century artist John Gadsby Chapman, with the reverse illustrating the Peace and Friendship motif from 19th century Presidential medals, created by artist John Reich.
