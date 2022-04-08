Zachary Taylor silver medal continues Presidential series

The Zachary Taylor Presidential .999 fine silver medal, which goes on sale May 2 from the U.S. Mint, is based on the original Indian peace medal issued by the Mint in 1849, with the first reverse.

The Zachary Taylor Presidential .999 fine silver medal, which goes on sale May 2 from the U.S. Mint, is based on the original Indian peace medal issued by the Mint in 1849, with the first reverse.

The obverse portrait facing left depicting the nation’s 12th president was rendered by American sculptor Henry Kirke Brown, with the Peace and Friendship reverse by U.S. Mint Engraver John Reich.

Reich’s Peace and Friendship design was first used on the 1797 Indian peace medal featuring the second president of the United States, John Adams.

The 2022 silver version, to be struck without a Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint, will be executed with a Matte Finish and exhibit a plain edge.

The silver medal will measure 1.598 inches or 40.6 millimeters in diameter, the same diameter as American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollars.

It be offered at $65 per medal with no mintage or household ordering restrictions since the numismatic product is part of the U.S. Mint’s continuing medal series.

Collectors may enroll to receive future Presidential medals in silver as they are released.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter