Designs reviewed for 2021 dollar featuring Christa McAuliffe

These proposed designs were recommended June 18 for the 2021 Christa McAuliffe silver dollar by the members of the Commission of Fine Arts.

Proposed designs for the 2021 Christa McAuliffe commemorative silver dollar were recommended June 18 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

The panel scrutinized 12 obverse and 15 reverse designs. The recommended obverse and reverse designs reflect those favored by the Mint’s design liaison and the McAuliffe family.

On Jan. 28, 1986, McAuliffe and six other astronauts were tragically killed during the space shuttle Challenger disaster after its launch in Florida.

The obverse depicts a portrait facing left of McAuliffe, who was to become the first teacher astronaut in space.

The recommended reverse depicts McAuliffe as a reacher pointing into space, with three students sharing her connection to exploration.

Surcharges for FIRST

Surcharges raised (if all statutory requirements are met) from the sales of the coin would go to the “FIRST robotics program for the purpose of engaging and inspiring young people, through mentor-based programs, to become leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.” FIRST, or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, was founded in 1989 to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology.

The bill, S. 239, or the Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Coin Act of 2019, was introduced in the Senate on Jan. 28 by Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH. It passed the Senate on July 19 and passed the House on Sept. 19. President Trump signed the bill Oct. 9.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter