Christa McAuliffe commemorative silver dollar law signed

McAuliffe worked as a social studies teacher in New Hampshire before being selected to be taken into space as part of the Teachers in Space Project.

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST), an organization founded in McAuliffe's memory in 1989, will be receive all of the surcharges created by sales of the commemorative silver dollar.

McAuliffe and the entire crew of the “Challenger” died on Jan. 28, 1986, when pressurized nitrogen leaked from the solid rocket booster and, with fire, damaged a fuel tank, resulting in a catastrophic explosion.

Christa McAuliffe, a social studies teacher from New Hampshire, will be honored with a 2021 commemorative silver dollar honoring her dedicated to education and her tragic death on the space shuttle "Challenger."

President Trump signed a bill into law authorizing a commemorative silver dollar honoring Christa McAuliffe. The coin will be issued in 2021.

The bill, S. 239, or the Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Coin Act of 2019, was introduced to the Senate on Jan. 28 by Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH. It passed the Senate on July 19, was placed on the House Schedule on Sept. 13, and passed the House on Sept. 19. President Trump signed the bill Oct. 9.

The bill stipulates that the Treasury designs, mints, and issues a silver dollar featuring Christa McAuliffe. An organization was founded in McAuliffe's memory, called For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST). The organization, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, encourages student to pursue careers in science and technology. Once statutory requirements are met, all of the surcharges generated by sales for the McAuliffe silver dollar will be donated to FIRST.

The Treasury, through the Mint, will now have to solicit designs for the silver dollar and determined, in conjunction with the Citizens’ Coinage Advisory Committee and the Commission of Fine Arts.

So far, this is the only 2021 commemorative coin program to be approved. Under current law, a second program is allowable.

