CSNS announces new logo, convention information

Showcasing the 13 states of the region, the Central States Numismatic Society’s new logo also features the mission statement, “Building Collector Community.”

The Central States Numismatic Society is making some changes that club officials say are designed to strengthen the organization and its membership.

The Midwest-based organization’s updated logo, which shows the 13 states within the region, adds the phrase “Building Collector Community.” Membership in the organization is not limited to collectors from the pictured states, but open to all in the United States and internationally.

The organization’s quarterly magazine, The Centinel, has undergone changes, acquiring a new size and a new editor, Barbara Gregory. The former editor of the American Numismatic Association’s The Numismatist, Gregory worked with CSNS officials to offer a new design for the group’s flagship publication. The Summer 2022 edition features the modernized format, with full-color illustrations and a larger size. Formerly measuring 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches, The Centinel is now 8.375 inches by 10.875 inches and features additional editorial content.

“We hope to offer three feature articles per issue, selected from solicited and unsolicited manuscripts by writers within the CSNS sphere,” said Gregory. Each issue will feature regular columnists, addressing topics related to U.S. coins, ancients, world numismatics and tokens and medals. Content reflecting Midwestern topics is encouraged but not required.

After a successful return to the coin convention scene in 2022, the Central States Numismatic Society is gearing up for what club officials hope will be a bigger and better event in 2023. During the 2020 and 2021 COVID-related cancellation of the annual convention, the CSNS board and newly appointed convention manager Larry Shepherd devised plans to revitalize the convention and the organization.

The April 2022 convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel was expanded to accommodate 272 dealers at 489 tables in 340 booths. Shepherd is attempting to expand even further for more dealers. The 2023 show, the 84th annual convention, will open to the public April 27 to 29, with a PNG Day sponsored by the Professional Numismatists Guild to be held prior to the show, on April 26.

“Security and safety are major concerns by dealers and collectors and we have been closely working with the professional team at Positive Protection, Inc. to provide even more security for CSNS convention attendees,” said Shepherd.

CSNS members receive free admission to the convention and an annual subscription to The Centinel. Information can be obtained at www.csns.org.

