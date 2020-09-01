CSNS expands its 2022 convention bourse

The Central States Numismatic Society expanded its convention’s bourse area, adding more tables for dealers and exhibits.

The Central States Numismatic Society is enlarging the bourse of its 83rd annual convention, acquiring additional space in the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center and changing the floor plan.

The convention’s bourse will have space for more than 80 additional tables and more exhibits, according to a press release from the CSNS.

The 2022 CSNS convention, in Schaumburg, Illinois, from April 27 to 30, is planned to be the first held since 2019. COVID-19 restrictions shuttered the 2020 and 2021 CSNS conventions. The CSNS convention is one of the largest coin shows in the country.

Given a near-sellout of the 2022 bourse space, the convention’s organizers decided to expand the space to accommodate more dealers. In a phone interview, convention manager Larry Shepherd provided some explanation for the increased demand: “Since we went a year, year and half since there have been major shows, the FUN show was a roaring success, [and] the coin market is hot right now.” He also described “pent up demand from dealers at show, pent up demand from collectors” and “a tremendous demand for tables.”

This convention is the first under the new management team announced in 2020.

According to the press release, Shepherd is optimistic that April’s convention could be the biggest in 30 years, possibly in the organization’s history.

Security for the show will be provided by Positive Protection Inc.

A PNG Day will be hosted by the Professional Numismatists Guild on the convention’s first day, April 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. PNG Day is open to members of the PNG and their guests only.

The convention is also the “home show” of the Professional Currency Dealers Association.

Numerous exhibits will be available for viewing at the convention. Professional Coin Grading Service, the CSNS’s official grading service since October 2021, will display what the CSNS press release describes as “superb quality U.S. Large Cents,” alongside 240 showcases of collectors’ exhibits.

Heritage Auctions and Legend Rare Coin Auctions will both conduct official auctions “in conjunction with the convention” according to the release.

The CSNS convention will be held in the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg, Illinois The convention center is 13 miles from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

Dealers can obtain a bourse application online at www.CentralStatesNumismaticSociety.org/bourse-applications.

Hotel reservations with a special CSNS convention discount can be made online at https://book.passkey.com/go/CentralStatesNumismatics2022.

For additional information, contact CSNS Convention Manager Larry Shepherd at 719-464-8801 or email convention@CentralStatesNumismaticSociety.org.

About PNG Day

PNG Day makes its return to the Central States Numismatic Society convention after a hiatus of several years.

“For many years, there were PNG Days with Central States until 2013, and now we will happily be back with them,” said PNG executive director Robert Brueggeman in January.

PNG president Richard Weaver adds, “We are quite excited about again giving collectors at the outstanding Central States shows the opportunity to be the first to see the best material available from the top dealers as well as an early opportunity to offer coins, banknotes, tokens and medals for sale to top buyers.”

