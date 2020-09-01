Colorado dealer Larry Shepherd is tabbed as CSNS’s convention head

Larry Shepherd is now the convention manager for the Central States Numismatic Society. The general and bourse chairman positions were eliminated this year.

The Central States Numismatic Society has hired Colorado Springs, Colorado, coin dealer Larry Shepherd as its convention manager.

Convention operations previously were overseen by Convention general chairman Kevin Foley and bourse chairman Patricia Foley, whose positions were eliminated in a reorganization this summer.

When the world emerges from COVID-19, things will have changed and Central States needs to be able to change with them, Shepherd said. “The next couple years are going to be Class 5 rapids for coin shows, and some of them, including a couple of the large ones, are not going to make it through to smooth water. We don’t want Central States to be one of them,” he said.

He foresees enlarging the annual convention’s bourse floor, strengthening educational programs and building connections to collectors in the key demographic of 30- to 50-year-olds. “This is the point in a coin collector’s life cycle when people who were interested in coins as a kid, become re-engaged, with the energy and resources to pursue the hobby in earnest,” he said.

Shepherd, a recipient of this year’s Central States Q. David Bowers award, began collecting at age 10. He started Simco Numismatics in 1989 after 17 years in the banking and investment business. From 2008 to 2011, he served as executive director of the American Numismatic Association. Before founding Simco, he was co-CEO, director and managing director of Irwin Union Capital Corp., a subsidiary of Irwin Financial Corp., for five years. Previously he served as executive vice president of Irwin Union Bank and Trust and vice president of National City Bank in Dayton, Ohio. He holds a degree in finance from Miami University and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation as an investment adviser.

Today, Shepherd uses his blog — “Larry’s Thoughts” — on the Simco website to discuss hobby currents and ethical issues. Simco also operates several Facebook pages dedicated to numismatic education and promoting ethical standards.

CSNS President Mitch Ernst said: “The Central States Board of Governors is excited to welcome Larry aboard. We are looking forward to a bright and rewarding future under Larry’s guidance for our convention, our organization and its members as well as the many dealers that set up at our show.”

Shepherd can be reached at conventionmanager@centralstatesnumismaticsociety.org.

