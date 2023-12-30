Commemorative coin prices known for silver and clad issues

The Proof 2024-P Greatest Generation silver dollar and the Uncirculated version are struck at the Philadelphia Mint with a P Mint mark.

U.S. Mint prices are in place for two of the three commemorative coin denominations to be issued in 2024, in both the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial and Greatest Generation programs. Images for the struck coins have also been released.

Sales of the Harriet Tubman coins are set to begin at noon Eastern Time Jan. 4, and Greatest Generation coin sales start at noon Eastern Time Feb. 29.

The separate authorizing acts for each program call for production and sale in Proof and Uncirculated versions, combined, of up to 50,000 .900 fine gold coins, 400,000 .999 fine silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

All of the gold coins for both series are being struck at the West Point Mint and will bear the W Mint mark. The silver dollars will all be struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark.

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For the copper-nickel clad half dollars, the Uncirculated coins will be struck with the D Mint mark at the Denver Mint, and the Proof coins will be struck with the S Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint.

In pre-issue, during the first month of sales for each program, the Proof silver dollar will be offered at $82 per coin; the regular issue price after 30 days will be $87. For the Uncirculated silver dollars, the pre-issue and regular issue prices are $77 and $82. For the copper-nickel clad half dollars, the pre-issue price for the Proof versions will be $47, and after 30 days the regular issue price will be $52 per coin. Pricing for the gold $5 coins for both series and for the limited edition three-coin Proof set in each program will be established closer to the actual on-sale dates for each program. Each program’s three-coin Proof set has a maximum release of 5,000 sets and a household ordering limit of one set.

The three-coin sets for both programs are to be assembled at the West Point Mint before shipment to the U.S. Mint’s contracted order fulfillment center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Pricing for each commemorative program’s gold coin will include a $35 surcharge, while each silver dollar includes a $10 surcharge and each clad half dollar includes a $5 surcharge.

Net surcharges for the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial coins, after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and association costs, are to be divided between the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., in Auburn, New York, to advance their missions.

Net surcharges for the Greatest Generation coins are to be paid to the Friends of the National World War II Memorial to support the National Park Service in maintaining and repairing the WWII Memorial, and for educational and commemorative programs.



Design details for the Greatest Generation commemorative coins follow.

The approved obverse design for the gold $5 coins is by sculptor Heidi Wastweet, a designer for the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program and a former member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. Sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer, it depicts the Memorial’s Wall of Stars and an olive branch. The reverse design, by AIP designer Ben Sowards, depicts a folded flag. The reverse is sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

AIP designer Beth Zaiken designed the silver dollar obverse and it is sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. The obverse design features six figures working together to support the Earth, illustrating the cooperation of each of the five military branches and the Merchant Marine during World War II.

Sowards also designed the silver dollar reverse, sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. The reverse design looks up at the baldacchino, or sculptural canopy, inside a victory pavilion in the Memorial, where four eagles are shown holding a laurel wreath. Inside the wreath is a globe showing the Pacific Ocean.

The copper-nickel clad half dollar obverse was designed by AIP designer Elana Hagler and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell. The obverse design features a reimagining of the figure of Liberation on the World War II Victory medal, which was awarded to all who served in the Armed Forces during the war.

The half dollar’s reverse is the work of AIP designer Matt Swaim and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw. Swaim’s design depicts the National WWII Memorial from the point of view of a person walking up a ramp leading to one of the towers.

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