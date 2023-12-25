Monday Morning Brief: The return of commemoratives

The “Editorial Opinion” column published in the Dec. 25, 2023, issue of Coin World is a tough act to follow. When someone has occupied the space for a lengthy period, the new occupant faces a challenge.

The whole purpose of the editorial opinion column is not to lament the challenges of change, unless, of course, a change concerns subjects that matter to numismatics. The change in the news a year ago was that no new commemorative coins would be issued in 2023. Now, the 2024 commemorative coin programs are back in the headlines with fervor.

First, ceremonial strikings were held for the gold $5 and silver dollar coins in the 2024 Harriet Tubman Bicentennial commemorative three-coin program. They kick off the return of commemorative coins when they, along with the copper-nickel clad half dollar, go on sale Jan. 4. The second commemorative program for 2024 is in the news in this issue, as striking the three coins in the Greatest Generation commemorative program begins, marked by a Philadelphia Mint ceremony. Those coins become available Feb. 29, leap day.

The Commemorative Coin Reform Act introduced in 1996 limited the number of programs allowed in a single year to only two. With these two scheduled for 2024, no additional programs can be expected, but what about the future? Will we see another year like 2023 with no commemorative coins created?

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We know 2025 will have at least one commemorative program, as legislation is already passed and signed for a program marking the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary. Whether any topic will be chosen for a second program is uncertain.

Having the limit set at two commemorative programs per year does not mean two programs are mandatory. In 2008, only one commemorative program was authorized, for example.

Two more 2025 programs are proposed — a Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act and United States Foreign Service Commemorative Coin Act are before congress, but both remain in committee. Long-range proposals are also in committee, including a program to honor golfer Arnold Palmer on the centennial of his birth in 2029.

The goal of the commemorative program is to develop an idea that will gain acceptance (read, sales) and raise money for a worthy cause. As seen in the last Mint Sales Report in the January issue, some ideas are more successful than others. Comparing the 2022 programs, sales of the Purple Heart Hall of Fame Proof silver dollars outpaced the same coin in the Negro Leagues Baseball program by more than two to one (though a comparison of totals including the various finishes and packaging options available changes that ratio a bit).

It will be interesting to see what effect, if any, a one-year break in commemorative coin offerings will have on sales. We’ll know in early 2024.

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