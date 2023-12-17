Sales of Proof 2024-W silver American Eagle start in January

Sales of the Proof 2024-W American Eagle silver dollar begin from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Jan. 16.

The numismatic product is offered at $80 per coin.

Any household ordering restrictions will be for the first 24 hours only, to be subsequently lifted.

The Proof 2024-W American Eagle silver dollar is one of more than two dozen numismatic products for which Mint customers may place orders by subscription in advance of the scheduled release date.

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The obverse of the coin bears sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Walking Liberty motif introduced on the half dollar in 1916, adapted for the American Eagle silver dollar in 1986, and strengthened in 2021.

The strengthened devices from Weinman’s original obverse were prepared for the June 2021 issue of the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver coin, which also introduced a completely new eagle design on its reverse, rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Program designer Emily S. Damstra. Damstra’s eagle reverse was sculpted by then U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso. The new 2021 designs continue in use.

Damstra’s design replaces the Heraldic Eagle reverse used on the series since it opened in 1986. The Heraldic Eagle reverse was by then U.S. Mint Sculptor Engraver John Mercanti.

The Proof 2024-W American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin measures 1.598 inches, or 40.6 millimeters, in diameter and has a reeded edge.

The series’ annual anti-counterfeiting notch on the edge is at roughly 9 o’clock on the 2024 issue as viewed from the obverse.

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