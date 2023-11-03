Mint unveils early 2024 dates for product launches

The U.S. Mint’s 2024 numismatic programs begin Jan. 4 with the offering of the year’s Harriet Tubman commemorative coins. Shown is the silver dollar.

The U.S. Mint’s 2024 numismatic product launches will begin the first week of January, with the first offering of commemorative coins since December 2022. Congress authorized no commemorative coin programs for 2023.

In its newly released 2024 numismatic products schedule, the U.S. Mint has announced specific release dates for 22 different numismatic products for 2024:

Kicking off the product options Jan. 4 are those coins and sets being released in conjunction with the 2024 Harriet Tubman commemorative coin program.

The program will include the Proof and Uncirculated 2024-W gold $5 coins, limited to a combined release of 50,000 coins; the Proof and Uncirculated 2024-P silver dollars, limited to a combined issue of 400,000 coins; and the Proof 2024-S and Uncirculated 2024-D copper-nickel clad half dollars, limited to a combined issue of 750,000 coins; and the limited edition 2024 Harriet Tubman three-coin Proof set.

➤ Jan. 16, individual Proof 2024-W American Eagle silver dollar, (available in advance to order through subscription on the Mint’s website) and 2024 Congratulations set, which includes the Proof 2024-W American Eagle silver dollar.

➤ Jan. 25, 2024 American Innovation, Illinois dollars in 100-coin 2024-P and 2024-D canvas bags and 25-coin P and D rolls (available in advance to order through subscription on the Mint’s website).

➤ Jan. 29, 2024 Native American dollar 250-coin boxes of 25-coin rolls of either P or D dollars; 100-coin bags of P or D dollars; and 25-coin rolls of P or D quarter dollars (available in advance to order through subscription on the Mint’s website).

➤ Feb. 6, Matte Finish Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential silver medal, San Francisco Mint product although struck without Mint mark (available in advance to order through subscription on the Mint’s website)

➤ Feb. 8, Proof 2024-W American Eagle platinum $100 coin, with the theme of First Amendment to the United States Constitution – Right to Assemble.

➤ Feb. 15, 2024 American Women, Dr. Pauli Murray quarter dollars, bags and rolls, (available in advance to order through subscription on the Mint’s website), available in two-roll sets containing one 40-coin roll reach from output at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints; and a three-roll set, containing one 40-coin roll reach from output at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints;

➤ Feb. 27, five-coin Proof 2024-S American Women quarter dollars set (available in advance to order through subscription on the Mint’s website)

➤ Feb 29, Greatest Generation commemorative coin program. The program will include the Proof and Uncirculated 2024-W $5 gold coins, limited to a combined release of 50,000 coins; Proof and Uncirculated 2024-P silver dollars, limited to a combined issue of 400,000 coins; and the Proof 2024-S and Uncirculated 2024-D copper-nickel clad half dollars, limited to a combined issue of 750,000 coins; and the limited edition 2024 Greatest Generation three-coin Proof set.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Collectors may access the the U.S. Mint’s 2024 product catalog listings online at https://catalog.usmint.gov/product-schedule/2024/.

Subscriptions options can be accessed from links at the bottom of the Mint Catalog’s home page.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.