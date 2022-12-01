Bills seek coins honoring U.S. Marine Corps anniversary

The United States Marine Corps was founded on Nov. 10, 1775. Legislation has been introduced for a commemorative coin program for the 250th anniversary in 2025.

Separate linked pieces of legislation were introduced Nov. 16 in the House and Senate seeking a three-coin commemorative coin program to mark the Nov. 10, 2025, 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., introduced S. 5112 in the Senate, with H.R. 9316 introduced in the House by Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. Both pieces of legislation seek Proof and Uncirculated versions of a gold $5 coin, a silver dollar and a copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The $5 coin would be struck with a composition not less than .900 fine gold, with a maximum mintage across all product options of 50,000 coins. Each gold coin would carry a $35 surcharge in its price from the Mint.

The dollar would contain not less than 90% silver, with a mintage across all product options of 400,000 coins, each with a $10 surcharge.

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The half dollar would be struck with a maximum release of 750,000 coins, each with a surcharge of $5.

The net surcharges after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs would be paid to the Marine Corps Heritage Center in Virginia to support its educational mission.

Construction of the center was authorized by Congress in 2000. The center opened its doors to the public Nov. 10, 2006, with exhibits that share the history of the Marine Corps from 1775 until 1975, and with planned future exhibits to capture modern day Marine Corps history from the end of the Vietnam War through the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

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