U.S. Marine Corps 2.5-ounce medal sales will begin July 15
- Published: Jun 17, 2022, 9 AM
Sales of the U.S. Marine Corps 2.5-ounce silver medal will open July 15 at noon Eastern Time.
The fourth 2.5-ounce issue in the Armed Forces Silver Medals series, the Marine Corps’ medal will be offered for $160 with no product or mintage limits; a household order limit of one coin will be imposed.
Three Marines appear on the medal’s obverse, with the Marine closest to the viewer lying in grass, his weapon aimed to cover the two other Marines advancing up a hill with a warship in the background. Text reading EVERY MARINE A RIFLEMAN appears above the barrel of the first Marine’s M4 rifle and text reading U.S. MARINE CORPS arcs above the scene. U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily Damstra designed the obverse and U.S. Mint medallic artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted it.
The Marine Corps emblem, which features an eagle standing on a globe with an anchor behind, appears encircled by a rope on the medal’s reverse, designed by AIP artist Laurie J. Musser and sculpted by the Mint’s Chief Engraver Joseph Menna. Text reading HONOR, COURAGE, and COMMITMENT arcs around the top of the medal outside of the rope border. SEMPER FIDELIS arcs around the bottom; the motto also appears on a banner held in the eagle’s beak.
The first 2.5-ounce Armed Forces Silver Medal honoring the Air Force was released July 13, 2021. Medals honoring the Army and Space Force are expected to be released in 2023.
One-ounce versions of the medal series will also be issued, beginning Aug. 16 with the 1-ounce Air Force medal.
The 2.5-ounce medals are .999 fine silver, measure 2 inches (50.8 millimeters) in diameter, have a Matte Finish and a plain edge, and are produced at the Philadelphia Mint.
