These proposed designs for a 2.5-ounce silver medal recognizing the legacy of the U.S. Marine Corps received recommendation June 23 from the CCAC.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee recommended proposed obverse and reverse designs June 23 for a Matte Finish 2.5-ounce silver medal recognizing the legacy of the United States Marine Corp.

The CCAC considered 10 obverse and 10 reverse designs proposed for the silver medal. Its recommendations are similar to those of the Commission of Fine Arts, which reviewed the same proposed designs on June 18.

The CCAC-recommended obverse depicts, according to the U.S. Mint narrative, “a pair of Marines, officer and non-commissioned officer, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in dress uniform. The sword between them bears the hilt appropriate to each rank. Centered on the sword is the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem. The inscriptions on the sword are UNITED STATES MARINES and SEMPER FIDELIS,” meaning Always Faithful.

The recommended reverse design features “the Eagle, Globe and Anchor encircled by a rope border. The Marine Corps’ core values of HONOR, COURAGE, and COMMITMENT, and the motto SEMPER FIDELIS are inscribed around the outer border.”

The CFA recommended the same designs but also a second obverse also showing two Marines of different eras.

The United States Marine Corps silver medal is part of the United States Mint’s Armed Forces series of .999 fine silver medals paying tribute to each individual branch of service, its history and unique character.

Designs were previously developed for the United States Air Force, Coast Guard, and Navy.

