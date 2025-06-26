U.S. Mint offers bronze Biden presidential medal

Illustrated is the 1.3125-inch version of the Joe Biden presidential medal in bronze (95% copper, 5% zinc).

Five months after the departure of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, the United States Mint offers for sale its Biden Presidential medal in bronze.

Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna designed and engraved the medal’s obverse, on which a smiling portrait of Biden faces the viewer. JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR. is inscribed around the top border.

JOE BIDEN in the form of his cursive signature is inscribed in the field to his left (viewer’s right). Menna’s designer’s initials, JFM, appear directly below the Biden signature.

The medal’s reverse was designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, who is on the engraving staff at the Philadelphia Mint where the medals are being struck but without a P Mint mark.

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Hemphill’s design depicts a view of the White House with the U.S. Capitol in the background, symbolizing Biden’s journey from the U.S. Senate to the White House.

A quotation inscribed on the raised inner border is divided into two parts: NOTHING HAS BEEN GUARANTEED ABOUT DEMOCRACY IN AMERICA and EVERY GENERATION HAS HAD TO DEFEND IT • PROTECT IT • CHOOSE IT. The number 46, reflecting Biden’s order of service as the nation’s chief executive, is used to divide the top and bottom of the inscription at the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock positions.

As usual, the U.S. Mint offers the medal, as part of its long-running bronze Presidential medal series, in two diameters — 1.3125 inches and 3 inches — priced at $20 and $160, respectively.

The smaller medal’s composition is 95% copper and 5% zinc; the 3-inch version is 90% copper and 10% zinc.

Joseph “Joe” Robinette Biden Jr. was inaugurated at age 78 as the 46th president of the United States in 2021. A lawyer and member of the Democratic Party, his political career began in 1970.

Biden served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 in President Barack Obama’s administration, after representing Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009.

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