2024 American Women quarter dollar release date schedule

The American Women quarter dollar recognizing Dr. Mary Edwards Walker will be the third of five quarter dollars issued in 2024.

The Mint now has images of its struck 2024 American Women quarter dollars in its online image library, at https://www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/american-women-quarters-program.

The coins are scheduled for issue into circulation through the Federal Reserve as follow: Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, Jan. 2; Patsy Takemoto Mink, March 25; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, June 3; Celia Cruz, Aug. 12; and Zitkala-Ša, Oct. 21.

The Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray

The adopted design portraying Murray was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

Damstra’s design illustrates Murray’s eyeglass-framed face within the shape of the word HOPE, which is symbolic of her belief that significant societal reforms were possible when rooted in hope. A line from her poem “Dark Testament,” which characterizes hope as “A SONG IN A WEARY THROAT,” is featured as an additional inscription in the design. The denomination is rendered as 25¢.

Patsy Takemoto Mink

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AIP designer Beth Zaiken executed the design for the Mink quarter dollar reverse, which was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Zaiken’s design shows the congresswoman holding her landmark TITLE IX legislation. The background view of the U.S. Capitol Building prominently features the south wing, home to the U.S. House of Representatives, where Mink served in Congress. The lei she wears represents her home state of Hawaii. The denomination is rendered as 25 CENTS along the top right border.

Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill designed and sculpted the reverse design for the Walker quarter dollar.

Hemphill’s design illustrates Walker holding her pocket surgical kit, with the Medal of Honor on her uniform and surgeon’s pin at her collar. After receiving the award, she continued to wear the Medal of Honor for the rest of her life. The left side of the design showcases the details of the Medal of Honor. The denomination is rendered in two lines with 25 above CENTS in the upper right field.

Celia Cruz

The Cruz design was also designed and sculpted by Hemphill. The adopted design depicts Cruz flashing her dazzling smile while performing in a rumba style dress. Her signature catchphrase ¡AZÚCAR! is inscribed on the right. The denomination is reflected in the right field as 25¢.

Zitkala-Ša

The Zitkala-Ša quarter dollar reverse was designed by AIP designer and retired U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Everhart’s design depicts Zitkala-Ša in traditional Yankton Sioux dress. She is holding a book, which represents her work as an author as well as her successful activism for Native American rights. Behind her, a stylized sun represents her work on The Sun Dance Opera, while a cardinal symbolizes her name, which translates to “Red Bird.” A Yankton Sioux-inspired diamond pattern sits underneath the sun.

The denomination is in the bottom left field in two lines, 25 above CENTS.

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