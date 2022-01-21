2022 Native American coins available from Mint in February

Ely S. Parker, who served as military secretary to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant is featured on the reverse of the 2022 Native American dollar.

Twenty-five-coin rolls, 100-coin bags and 250-coin boxes of circulation quality 2022 Native American dollars minted at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 9.

The bags from either facility are offered at $117.50 each; the rolls at $34.50; and the boxes at $289.75.

The reverse design features Ely S. Parker, a U.S. Army officer, engineer, and tribal diplomat, who served as military secretary to Ulysses S. Grant during the American Civil War.

The reverse is paired with the common obverse for the Native American $1 Coin series, which depicts Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste, on her back.

